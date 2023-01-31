Godhra carnage convict who jumped parole nabbed in theft case

The Gujarat Police have nabbed Salim Zarda alias Salman, a life-term convict in the 2002 Godhra train carnage who jumped parole in October last year, in a case of theft at a godown in the Narmada district that took place two weeks ago, officials said.

The police on Monday night arrested Zarda, whose parole ended on October 30 last year, and three others accused of operating an organised racket to commit theft of industrial products from godowns and trucks transporting the items.

Police officials said that Zarda was last year shifted to Ahmedabad Central Jail where he is currently serving a life sentence. He was granted parole from October 22 to October 30.

According to the Narmada district police, the local Crime Branch chanced upon the gang while probing theft at an agro-business centre within the jurisdiction of Amletha police station. The other three arrested include Mushtaq Ahmed Bhagliya, Mustakim Ahmed Peerkha, and Farid Hussain Qureshi, while four others are absconding.

The Narmada police said that Zarda and the other accused were part of the ‘Tadpatri gang’ that targeted goods trucks parked on deserted state and national highways.

“During the night, the gangsters would steal goods from the trucks by tearing open the tarpaulin covers. They also broke into small godowns located at isolated spots on the outskirts of towns and cities along the state and national highways. The gang is also involved in stealing expensive construction materials from work sites of government projects,” the police said.

Zarda has a total of 16 cases, including five cases at Raopura police station in Vadodara filed by the authorities of the Vadodara Central Jail during his stay there, pending against him.

Zarda, who was convicted in the Sabarmati Express carnage, had been handed the death penalty by a trial court in March 2011.

The Narmada police had begun investigating the theft at the Agro Business Park from where the gang stole a battery-operated pump and petrol boat machine used to spray pesticides. “Based on the CCTV footage, the officers had spotted a maroon-coloured truck carrying the stolen items. With the help of pocket cop and e-GujCop, the truck owner was identified,” the police said in a statement. It led the police to Mushtaq Bhagliya, who was a history sheeter and a wanted criminal in various theft cases.

“Bhagliya was the mastermind of the Tadpatri gang and tipped off other accused about the theft to be committed along the state and national highways in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana. The gang would then bring the booty to smaller cities and towns and sell them. They would also similarly commit thefts at godowns,” the release said.

Bhagliya has been booked in 13 theft cases in Gujarat and Maharashtra.