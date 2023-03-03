GIFT City banking asset size has grown to USD 36 billion, says IFSCA chairman Injeti Srinivas

The banking asset size of GIFT City has grown to USD 36 billion in a short span, said Injeti Srinivas, chairperson of the International Financial Services Authority (IFSCA), while speaking at an event in Gandhinagar on Friday.

“The issuance of this USD one billion bond marks an important milestone. With this issuance we have crossed the USD 50 billion mark,” said Srinivas, speaking at the ceremony of India Exim Bank’s maiden USD one billion, 10-year Sustainability Bond at India INX in GIFT City.

“In the last few years, we see a lot of traction (in GIFT City). Initially, people hesitated and there was inertia. Now there is a lot of excitement and a lot of developments have taken place. Today we have 23 banks of which 10 are foreign banks. The banking asset size has grown to USD 36 billion in a short span,” the regulator said.

“We find that there is huge traction in the funds industry. More than 60 funds have set up their presence here. A lot of funds are relocating from Mauritius and Dublin and other such jurisdictions. The commitments of these funds which have been set up are up to USD 12 billion in a short span of less than one year. It is clear evidence that GIFT IFSC is coming of age,” he added.

To ensure the development of a financial ecosystem in GIFT City, the regulator has also enabled ancillary industries, audit firms, law firms, custodial services, and trusteeship services to come up, along with other activities.