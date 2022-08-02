Ghazal singer Manhar Udhas joins BJP

Updated: August 2, 2022 10:48:57 pm
Popular Gujarati ghazal singer Manhar Udhas Tuesday joined BJP in the presence of party president C R Paatil at BJP state headquarters Shree Kamalam.
After joining the BJP, Udhas said, “I am fortunate to have got the opportunity to join the party. As an artist, I will do whatever good works I can do in service of people. Today, I have joined BJP with a lot of respect and I consider it as a golden day for myself.”
On the occasion, Udhas also got his latest music album released from Paatil.
Apart from Udhas, a number of known Gujarati artists like Maulik Mehta, Sunil Visrani, Saunak Vyas, Ashish Krupala, Mausam Mehta, Malkha Mehta, Payal Shah, Kartik Dvae also joined BJP.
Apart from Paatil, many senior Gujarat BJP party leaders were also present on the occasion.
