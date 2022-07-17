Gehlot to address Gujarat Cong leaders on July 20

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address party leaders at a meeting in Ahmedabad on July 20, days after he was appointed as Congress senior observer for Gujarat elections.

According to Gujarat Congress leaders, 37 observers from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra appointed for the 26 parliamentary constituencies of Gujarat, will arrive on July 19 when all 64 MLAs of the Congress will vote for the president’s elections. A week ago, the Congress appointed 71-year-old Gehlot as senior observer for Gujarat elections with TS Singhdeo and Milind Deora as observers.

Manish Doshi, spokesperson of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) said that a meeting was organised at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Ahmedabad on Saturday by Gujarat Congress incharge Raghu Sharma that was attended by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor, ex-president Amit Chavda, leader of opposition Sukhram Rathva, working president Jignesh Mevani, Gujarat Mahila Congress chief Jenny Thummar among others.

“It was decided that the Congress MLAs will hold a meet on Sunday and then cast their vote for the president’s election by Monday. By Tuesday evening, all 37 observers from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra will arrive in Ahmedabad after casting their votes in their respective states. On July 20, Gehlot and Sharma will address all observers and Congress MLAs to chalk out the election strategy,” said Doshi.

The party has also planned a pan-Gujarat motorcycle rally in August. In 2017 Gujarat assembly polls, it was under Gehlot as general secretary incharge of Gujarat that the party had won 77 seats. As Congress continues to battle constant defections and inner turmoils, the charge has been handed over to Gehlot again.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Congress leaders will stage a state wide protest on July 21 against the summons to Sonia Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate.

“The manner in which the union government has been using ED to target and harass opposition, the Congress will be hitting the streets on July 21 to stage a protest,” said Doshi.