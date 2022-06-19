scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Gandhinagar varsity to organise 3 day chiropractic service camp

According to a press release, the camp is being organised “to ensure to bring back the same amount of awareness, enthusiasm and benefits” to India which was observed by “delegates of Kadi Sarva Vishwavidyalaya during their visit to Life Chiropractic College West, USA”.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
June 19, 2022 4:00:29 am
The camp is aimed at relying on chiropractic focus on “realigning the pathomechanics of the spine which helps the spine to resume its normal function,” instead of resorting to medicines.

A Gandhinagar-based private university, Kadi Sarva Vishwavidyalaya, in association with Life Chiropractic CollegeWest, San Francisco, California will organise a three-day chiropractic service camp at Chanchalben Mafatlal Patel College of Physiotherapy, at Gandhinagar, from June 20 to 22.

Especially in light of prolonged usage of laptops, sitting for long hours and bad posture leads to “many musculoskeletal problems like neck pain and shoulder pain”.

