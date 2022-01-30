Gandhinagar senior fire safety officer held for ‘accepting’ Rs 5 lakh bribe

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Saturday detained Chief Fire Officer of Gandhinagar Fire & Emergency Services, Mahesh Mod, and his accomplice Kamal Gadhvi for accepting Rs 5 lakh in bribe for clearing a plan and issuing pre-NOC of two buildings in GIFT City and Raysan village of Gandhinagar. Mod is also the Deputy Director of Gujarat State Fire Prevention Services.

A senior ACB officer said Mod had demanded Rs 5 lakh from a party for clearing the plans and issuing pre-NOC for the two buildings. However, the party lodged a complaint with ACB, which laid a trap.Mod asked the complainant to pay the cash to Gadhvi in the parking space of the State Fire Prevention Services office in Gandhinagar. The latter was caught red-handed accepting the amount on behalf of Mod.

ACB officials said the two accused have been detained and further proceedings have been initiated.