Gandhinagar: School van carrying 12 kids hit by luxury bus, 1 critical

A school van carrying 12 children was hit by a luxury bus in Gandhinagar Friday leaving at least one child in critical condition with a head injury. The other children sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Police have registered an FIR against the driver of the bus.

The accident happened at Ch-6 circle of Gandhinagar city.

According to the FIR, the school van was carrying 12 children from sector- 6, 13 and 16, towards their school Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sector 30, at 7 am when the bus, “fast and reckless”, coming from Gh-6 hit the van on its rear left corner.

The children were aged between 10 and 15, of which 10 got minor injuries. An ambulance was called and the children were taken to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

According to police, one of the students is in critical condition with serious head injuries. Whereas another got a fracture near her right shoulder.

The luxury bus driver has been book under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337c (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and other sections of Motor Vehicle Act.

The school authorities who visited the Gandhinagar Civil hospital to check upon students declined to have filed any complaint citing it to be a private can hired by the parents.

“We have co-ordinated with parents and hospital and ensured every child is getting best of the treatment. While some have been discharged two from -class 1 and 3-have been shifted to private hospitals and they are stable,” said KV Sector 30 Gandhinagar Principal Mohan Satyavarti.

On overspeeding and overloading by private school van operators, school authorities said it is between parents and private van operators.

“We repeatedly issue advisories and make parents aware about safety during parents teachers meetings regarding commuting to school but it is upon parents how much they follow these. We also do not allow students to commute on a two wheeler to the school but it is parents who give 13 or 14 year olds the keys,” said Satyavarti.