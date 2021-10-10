Gandhinagar: RRU professionals to render mental health services at PHC

The Gandhinagar district health department, in an order dated October 8, approved a proposal by the school of criminology and behavioural sciences of Raksha Shakti University (RRU), to provide mental health services from a primary health centre (PHC) in Gandhinagar.

Apart from providing routine services, PHC Sampa in Dehgam taluka of Gandhinagar, will also provide mental health services with professionals from RRU rendering the service to the general population in the area, thus enabling access to these services to the rural population.

Dr S L Vaya, director of School of Criminology & Behavioural Sciences at RRU had sent a proposal a month ago to the Gandhinagar district authorities, seeking a designated PHC for providing such services, since RRU already provides outdoor services to both clinical and forensic cases within the school.

The district authority’s approval comes two days ahead of World Mental Health Day, celebrated on October 10.

Dr Vaya says, “Primary health centre Sampa is just five kilometres (away from the university campus) and as (a) mental health professional I felt it’s our responsibility to cater to the rural population as well. With the scarcity of mental health professionals, it is difficult to reach the taluka level. As RRU is equipped with Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI)-registered professional clinical psychologists, professor Bimal N Patel, vice-chancellor of the university permitted us to extend mental health services to cater to Lavad and Dehgam..I thus sent the proposal (to Gandhinagar district health department).”