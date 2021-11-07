Gandhinagar: Five choke to death while cleaning effluent treatment tank

Five labourers died of asphyxiation at Khatraj GIDC in Gandhinagar district after they entered the underground tank of an effluent treatment plant at a pharmaceutical company Saturday. Santej police have registered a case.

The deceased have been identified as Vinay Kumar Rajkumar (30), Sunil Kumar Ramprakash (26), Anil Pappuram Jadav (24), Rajan Jat (30) and Devendra Jat (28). All of them were natives of Uttar Pradesh and lived in a rented room nearby.

A police official at Santej station said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the five entered the underground tank to clean it. “Two of them entered the tank first. Soon, they started shouting and the three others went in to save them. All five died of asphyxiation,” the officer said. A security guard at the company, Tuttsan Pharma Pvt Ltd, informed the police about the incident.

A case of accidental deaths has been registered and a probe is underway.