Gandhinagar: Cricket and kabaddi tournaments postponed due to rising Covid cases

With rising number of Covid-19 cases in state, the cricket and kabaddi tournaments planned in the Gandhinagar Loksabha constituency represented by Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah have been postponed. A call on holding the tournaments will be taken after the situation turns normal, said a BJP leader.

Harshad Patel, BJP incharge of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said, “At present, the tournaments stand postponed because of the rising number of Covid cases. We can’t do it right now. It will be held at such time when the Corona guidelines are not affected.”

The BJP in Gandhinagar constituency had started planning cricket and kabaddi tournaments under the label Gandhinagar Loksabha Premier League 370 (GLPL 370) — “named after abrogation of Article 370 under the leadership of Amit Shah” — to be held tentatively in mid-December.

However, Patel said, as the Covid-19 cases started going up in December, they were in a dilemma to start the tournaments and with the recent huge surge in the cases, the planning has been postponed till the situation turns normal.

Patel added that they wanted to launch the tournaments with a gathering of 50,000 people. But, he further added, owing to the rising Covid-19 cases, prevailing guidelines were not allowing such a gathering and so, it has been put off at the moment. Another party leader associated with the planning for the tournaments said they had got registration of around 1,200-1,500 cricket teams and around 200-400 kabaddi teams. But following surge in Covid cases, other preparations like preparing grounds were put on hold.

The party leaders said the cricket and kabaddi tournaments were being planned in the Gandhinagar that consists of total seven assembly constituencies; Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpura, Sabarmati, Kalol, Gandhinagar (North) and Sanand. The cricket tournament was being planned in all seven assembly constituencies whereas, one kabaddi tournament for the entire LS constituency.