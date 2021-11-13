Gandhi Ashram inmates demand sedition case against Kangana

Taking objection to recent comments of actor Kangana Ranaut that India’s independence of 1947 was not freedom but “bheekh” (alms), three inmates of Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad have demanded registration of a sedition case against Ranaut.

The three Ashram inmates have submitted a letter in this regard to Ahmedabad Police authorities, saying that Ranaut’s statement is an insult to all the freedom fighters and Gandhians in the country.

Addressing an event recently, Ranaut had said that India’s independence in 1947 was not freedom, but “bheekh”. She also added that India got “real freedom” in 2014.

Demanding an FIR and imposition of sedition charge against Ranaut, the three Ashramwasis — Dhimant Badhiya, Shailesh Rathod and Hemant Chauhan — stated that her statements have insulted freedom fighters and Gandhians across the country who fought for the Indian independence. They have also stated that their forefathers have made sacrifices during the freedom struggle and Ranaut’s statements have hurt their sentiments.

Badhiya told The Indian Express that they have given an application to Ahmedabad police commissioner and to local Ranip police station. “We are also demanding withdrawal of Padma Shri given to Ranaut recently,” he said.