Gandhi Ashram revamp: Three residents resign from panel

After expressing their discontent with the Gujarat government over the execution of Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project in a letter to the Ahmedabad Collector earlier this month, three Ashramwasis (residents) Tuesday tendered their resignation from a coordination committee of the state government for the rehabilitation of the residents who would be displaced by the project.

The three Ashramwasis – Dhimant Badhiya, Shailesh Rathod and Hemant Chauhan – were inducted into the coordination committee by Ahmedabad Collector in June this year. It was formed to coordinate with the Executive Committee for the rehabilitation of inmates.

Formed on June 29, 2021, the committee with Ahmedabad District Collector Sandeep Sagale had eight members, including Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and officer on special duty IK Patel, additional police commissioner of Ahmedabad City (Sector 2).

Gautam Parmar, Deputy Collector JB Desai as member secretary, city mamlatdar Anita Lachhun and the three residents.

In their collective resignation letter to Ahmedabad Collector, the three residents stated, “On November 16, we…had made a representation before you… we have neither got any reply from the state government nor was any discussion held. We are getting the feeling of being openly cheated. Therefore, we… are resigning from the local coordination committee (rehabilitation).”

“Now on, the state machinery must do the further procedure (of coordination for the rehabilitation) on its own. There does not seem to be any necessity of cooperation between us,” they said, adding, “Now, we are not ready to leave our houses.”

Ahmedabad Collector Sandeep Sagale could not be reached for comments.

In their letter Dated November 16, the three residents alleged that till date they were not apprised about the details of the final project. They also alleged that it seemed that the government was applying the policy of “use and throw” with them.

The Gujarat government, in cooperation with the Central Government, is planning the Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project at the cost of Rs 1,200 crore.