Gandhi Ashram revamp: 3 residents to be back in panel day after resignation

The three Gandhi Ashram residents, who submitted resignation from a coordination committee for the rehabilitation of the residents who whould be displaced by the Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project, will be back in the panel after Ahmedabad Collector Sandeep Sagale rejected their resignations.

While one of the committee members and Additional Commissioner of Police (Sector 2), Ahmedabad City, Gautam Parmar, termed their contribution to the project “invaluable”, one of the three Ashram residents said they have been assured that their grievances will be looked into.

Confirming the development, Parmar on Wednesday said that the contribution of the three ashram residents to the project will continue.

The three Ashram residents – Dhimant Badhiya, Shailesh Rathod and Hemant Chauhan – were appointed to a coordination committee formed by the Ahmedabad Collector for the rehabilitation of the Ashram residents under the Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project as members.

However, expressing discontent with the state government over execution of the project, the three had tendered a resignation letter to Ahmedabad collector November 30. The three had stated that the state government had not apprised them about full details of the final project till date and that it was applying “use and throw” policy with them.

Parmar told The Indian Express, “I met them (the three Ashram residents) today. They were having some confusion regarding the project and I explained them all the things. And they agreed…and the matter is resolved. They are back to the committee.”

Parmar added, “Contribution of the three is ‘invaluable’ to the project and it is required in future too. And therefore, their resignations have been rejected by the chairman of the committee.”

One of the three Ashram residents, Badhiya said, “Parmar met us today and has assured us that our grievances will be looked into. We will now continue to work in the committee.”