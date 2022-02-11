Former HC judge Sugnya Bhatt passes away due to Covid-19

Former Gujarat High Court judge and the sitting Chairperson of Other Backward Class Commission of the state government Sugnya Bhatt passed away of Covid-related complications at a private hospital in Ahmedabad Thursday. She was 80 and is survived by her younger sister Bharati.

Bharati confirmed to The Indian Express that her elder sister died while battling Covid-19. “Everything happened abruptly and she passed away this (Thursday) morning,” Bharati said.

As her health deteriorated, Bhatt was admitted to a private hospital recently, said a family friend. She was discharged after her health improved. “However, her health deteriorated Tuesday and was again shifted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Today, she died of multi-organ failure during the treatment,” the family friend said.

Bhatt was enrolled as a lawyer at the Gujarat HC on February 28, 1968. She went on to become the judge of Ahmedabad City Civil Court on October 1, 1989 and was subsequently promoted as its Additional Principal Judge in November 1990.

She was then elevated to the higher judiciary and was appointed an Additional Judge of the Gujarat HC in 1994. Bhatt was then transferred to the Kerala High Court but reportedly refused to assume charge there in protest citing personal reasons. She ceased to be an HC judge from January 2, 1995.

Bhatt also headed an inquiry commission set up by the Gujarat government into an illegal snooping on a woman architect allegedly by a top minister and IPS officers in 2009.