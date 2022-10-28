scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Ex-Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela’s son Mahendrasinh joins Congress

Elections to the 182-member Legislative Assembly in Gujarat, where the BJP is in power, are due by the end of this year.

Mahendrasinh Vaghela, the son of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, on Friday joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election in the state.

The 58-year-old former MLA was welcomed into the fold by Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad.

Before quitting the grand old party in 2017, Mahendrasinh had represented the Bayad seat in north Gujarat as a Congress MLA from 2012 to 2017.

Mahendrasinh was one of the eight Congress MLAs, including his father Shankersinh, who had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in favour of the BJP candidate in August 2017 and later resigned from the party.

Despite the cross-voting, the Congress candidate, late Ahmed Patel, won the election by defeating the BJP’s Balwantsinh Rajput.

Subsequently, Mahendrasinh joined the ruling BJP in July 2018 and resigned in October, barely three months after joining the fold.

Elections to the 182-member Legislative Assembly in Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power, are due by the end of this year. However, the schedule for the polls is yet to be announced.

With PTI inputs

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 03:40:25 pm
