Former finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia appointed chief advisor to Gujarat CM

The Gujarat government appointed two retired bureaucrats as chief advisor and advisor to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Tuesday.

In a press statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office, it was announced that Hasmukh Adhia, who is a former finance secretary in the Union government, has been appointed as the chief advisor and fellow retired bureaucrat SS Rathore as the advisor. Rathore is a former secretary of the roads and buildings department of the Gujarat government.

As per the statement, the tenure of the two new posts will last until the present chief minister is in office or until further orders.

A former Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, Adhia retired from service in November 2018. At present, he is the non-executive chairman of the Bank of Baroda and chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat. He is also the vice chairman of the boards of Pandit Deendayal Energy University and Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI), and a member of the board of governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Adhia has got a post-graduate degree in Accountancy. He is also a gold medallist of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and has got a doctorate in yoga from Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana in Bengaluru. Notably, he was the finance secretary when the Goods & Services Tax (GST) was introduced in the country.

Adhia will advise the chief minister on matters related to finance, economic affairs, education, energy, renewable energy, and investment, among others.

Rathore, a retired bureaucrat from Gujarat Engineering Services (GES), served in the Gujarat government’s roads & buildings, and water resources departments. He retired as additional chief secretary in 2014. He also served as managing director and chairman of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) for five years.

He was conferred with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the development of infrastructure.

As per the release, Rathore is credited for introducing the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model of road development in Gujarat. He is known as the ‘highway and canal man’.

Rathore headed the Institution of Engineers, India and the Indian Road Congress in the past. He is also the vice president of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations.

Rathore is the managing director of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Rathore will primarily advise the chief minister on issues related to roads and buildings, civil aviation, metro rail project, railways, water resources, and Narmada and Kalpasar projects.