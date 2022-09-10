scorecardresearch
Former DGP R B Sreekumar moves Gujarat HC with bail plea

The bail application is listed for hearing before the court of Justice Ilesh Vora on September 12

Sreekumar is facing charges of alleged fabrication of evidence (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Nearly 40 days after an Ahmedabad sessions court rejected the bail plea of former DGP RB Sreekumar, the retired IPS officer has now moved Gujarat High Court seeking bail.

The bail application is listed for hearing before the court of Justice Ilesh Vora on September 12.

Sreekumar was arrested on June 25 from Gandhinagar, along with Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad, who is now out on interim bail, a day after the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ahdan Jafri.

SC while dismissing the plea had observed that those responsible for keeping “the pot boiling” over the past 16 years “need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law.”

Sreekumar is facing charges of alleged fabrication of evidence and the Ahmedabad sessions court, while rejecting Sreekumar’s plea, had reasoned that releasing him on bail would “implicitly encourage the wrongdoers”.

