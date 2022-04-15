Former Congress MLA Pravin Maru joins BJP

Former Congress MLA from Gadhada constituency Pravin Maru on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while expressing wish to shoulder any responsibility given to him.

Maru, who resigned as Congress MLA in March 2020, joined the BJP at the party’s state headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in Gandhinagar in the presence of party general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela.

He was a two-time Congress MLA from the seat reserved for Scheduled Caste community. Maru said, “I had been with the Congress party for 30 years, but it failed to form a government. Congress lacks discipline and coordination. I have decided to join a party which can bring a poorest person in front, which can make a person sitting in the back rows as Chief Minister.”

Maru said that he decided to join the BJP after tendering his resignation in March 2020, but he spent some time with family and took a break before joining the ruling party now.

He added that he has joined BJP without any expectation. Asked if he would contest the elections, Maru said, “Who does not want to fight (election)? If the party asks me to fight election, I will do that. If the party says no, then I will not fight the election.”

Asked if he would contest the election if the party asks him to, Maru said, “Whichever responsibility the party gives me, I will accept it. If (the party) makes me Chief Minister, what objection would I have?”

Maru is the second former MLA to join BJP in the past two days. On Tuesday, former BJP MLA Kamabhai Rathod, who was suspended from the party ahead of 2017 assembly elections, had rejoined the BJP.