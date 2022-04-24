Gujarat: Former Congress MLA Manibhai Vaghela joins BJP, likely to contest from Vadgam

Former Congress MLA Manibhai Vaghela joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the party’s Gujarat chief C R Paatil during a Vijay Vishwas Sammelan at Vadgam in the Banaskantha district Sunday. Vaghela’s entry into the BJP from Vadgam is being seen as a significant move since he is considered to be a top contender for the seat in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

After joining the BJP, Vaghela said that the decision to field a candidate would be taken by the party leadership and added that whether or not, it gives him a ticket, he would work towards its victory.

Vaghela was elected to the Gujarat Assembly from Vadgam in 2012 but the Congress did not give him a chance to defend the seat in 2017 as it supported independent candidate Jignesh Mevani at the constituency. Vaghela contested from Idar and lost the election.

Vaghela quit the Congress in November 2021 and sent a resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi expressing his grievances, including the displeasure over being denied a ticket from Vadgam, considered to be a Congress stronghold, in the 2017 elections.



The Vadgam constituency has been in focus especially after sitting MLA Mevani was recently arrested by the Assam police in connection with one of his tweets. Mevani has declared his allegiance to the Congress and it is likely to field him from Vadgam in party symbol in the upcoming elections.

The Vijay Vishwas Sammelan was also attended by Gujarat BJP general secretary Rajni Patel, party incharge for Banaskantha district Nandaji Thakor, district BJP president Gumansinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Education Kirtisinh Vaghela, BJP MLA from Deesa constituency Shashikant Pandya and former Union minister Haribhai Chaudhary.