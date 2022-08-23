Former Congress MLA from Prantij joins BJP

Mahendrasinh Baraiya, former Congress MLA from Prantij constituency, Monday joined the BJP in the presence of Gujarat party president CR Paatil in Gandhinagar. Baraiya was also joined by a number of his supporters from the Prantij region.
After joining BJP at the party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam, Baraiya said he was tired of factionalism in the Congress and preferred to work for a development-oriented party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Paatil. Baraiya added he joined the BJP without any condition and was ready to shoulder any responsibility given by the party.
Baraiya was elected to the Gujarat Assembly from Prantij constituency as a Congress MLA between 2012-17. In 2017, he had lost to BJP’s Gajendrasinh Parmar, who is a minister in the current Gujarat government.
