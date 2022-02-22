Former Cong MLA Hirabhai Patel, supporters join BJP in Gandhinagar

Hirabhai Patel, a two-time former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Congress from the Lunavada constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters in the presence of senior Gujarat leaders of the saffron party at its state headquarters Shree Kamalam, an official release from BJP said.

Apart from Patel, several other Congress workers also joined the BJP, the release added.

The former Congress MLA and others joined BJP in the presence of party general secretary Bhargav Bhatt, party vice-presidents Gordhan Zadaphia and M S Patel, sitting BJP MLA from Lunavada Jignesh Sevak, party co-spokesperson Rutvij Patel and media co-convener Zubin Ashara.

Quoting Hirabhai Patel, the party release said, “I have not joined BJP with any expectations. The major reason for joining BJP is that committed workers get ignored in the Congress. I have not joined BJP to fight the election.”

Quoting Bhatt, the release stated that the BJP is a party which is concerned about the smallest worker and works for the welfare of the poorest.

Meanwhile, former Congress spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar is all set to join the BJP at 11.45 am Tuesday, said a party release.