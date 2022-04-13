Former Cong chief seeks apology from Paatil over his remarks at Madhavpur fair

Former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Arjun Modhwadia Tuesday sought an apology from state BJP president C R Paatil in connection with the latter’s remarks at Madhavpur fair in Porbandar district.

During the fair, which has been organised by the Gujarat government to celebrate the wedding of Hindu deity Lord Krishna with Rukmini, Paatil had purportedly referred to Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra as husband and wife.

Referring to Paatil’s address while sharing a video clip of the same on social media, Modhwadia took a dig at him and alleged, “Those who do not know the relation of Lord Krishna with Subhadra ji are roaming around as custodians of Hindu religion.”

Seeking an apology from Paatil, Modhwadia added that by referring to Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra as husband and wife, the BJP Chief had insulted the holy relations of brother-sister and hurt the sentiments of people.