Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Forest staff, VCEs, Anganwadi workers protest, Mevani among those detained

Vadgam MLA and Congress working president Jignesh Mevani joined a protest by the Anganwadi workers and was detained by police along with the workers.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Raising their services related demands, hundreds of Van Rakshaks — Van Pal, Village Computer Enterpreneurs (VCE) and Anganwadi workers staged protests in Gandhinagar Monday.

The Van Rakshaks and Van Pals are protesting mainly to raise their grade pay, while also seeking extra salary for work done on holidays. One of the protesting Van Rakshak Sanjay Bariya said, “We are demanding hike in our grade pay. We are also seeking to get salary for holidays during which we work.”

“We have launched an indefinite strike and protested at Satyagrah Chhavani in Gandhinagar. From there, we have been shifted to a police parade ground in Dahegam,” Bariya added.

Van Rakshaks and Van Pal are working under the forest department. The VCEs are the ones who work on commission basis at E-Gram Centers of the panchayat department. They provide people various services while taking commission. Khodabhai Palaiya, one of the protesting VCEs and vice-president of their association – VCE Mandal, said, “We do not get enough money in commission system. So, we are demanding regularisation as Class III employees and monthly salary. We worked a lot during Covid-19 pandemic and many died… So, we are seeking compensation for VCEs who died during Covid-19.”

Palaiya added, “We were protesting at Satyagrah Chhavani from where we were detained by police and taken to Karai Police Academy.” A number of Anganwadi workers, mainly from Banaskantha, also protested at Satyagrah Chhavani in Gandhinagar. They were joined by Mevani. Their major demand is regularisation in service. The Anganwadi workers were detained by police along with Mevani and later released.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 04:02:57 am
Congress objects to Assembly session without Question Hour

