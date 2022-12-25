Follow Covid rules, no need to be scared: Union Minister Mandaviya

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday emphasised the need to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in order to prevent another wave while adding there was “no need to be scared”.

Mandaviya was presiding the convocation ceremony at the National Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research in Gandhinagar.

On being asked, how appropriate is it to hold the upcoming events like Kankaria carnival and flower show at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Mandaviya told media persons “…We will follow the Covid protocol. Our experience in the first, second and third waves, when the surge was seen, was that by following the Covid protocol, business, programmes, can be run but all have to be vigilant and alert. There is no need to be scared.” The Kankaria Carnival is due to begin from Sunday while the flower show will be held in January.

Mandaviya further said, “Today, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Europe, USA, Brazil, in all these countries another wave of Covid-19 can be seen. To curb the spread of Covid 19 pandemic in our country, the government is taking steps to spread awareness about it.”

The Union Health Minister also asked the people to wear masks and maintain social distance, and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in order to prevent the spread of BF.7, the new Omicron sub-variant.

“For the last three years, Covid has been there in the country and the world, and all we need to do is to follow the proven steps to sucessfully confront Covid,” Mandaviya said.

At the convocation ceremony,, he said, “When the first wave came, everything was new for us, new variant…. We did not know what to do, and the world was scared. We asked the scientists for the solution and was told that the vaccine is the solution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was informed that the rules, regulations and laws in the country are such that when you start the research now, the vaccine can be produced after four and a half years. This was a challenge.” Mandaviya said that because of some regulations made in the colonial times, there was so much delay.

The minister also said that India is the biggest producers of medicines in the world. “Bill Gates congratulated India, saying we had done best covid management and vaccination, at a World Economic Forum meeting (2022),” said the minister emphasising how the country researched and manufactured its own vaccine for Covid by December 2020, and the first vaccination shot was available in January 2021.