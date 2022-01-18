Folk singer Suvada joins BJP 6 months after he joined AAP

Gujarati folk singer Vijay Suvada switched his allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a public event in Gandhinagar Monday, barely six months after he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Suvada, also known as “Bhuvaji”, joined the BJP at Shree Kamalam office in Gandhinagar Monday in the presence of state BJP president CR Paatil who termed it the “gharwapsi” of the folk singer.

“He had met me before joining the other party (AAP) but he had got under the illusion of many people. But then he thought that as an artist he is loved and trusted by many people so he gave me the proposal of joining the BJP and he has been welcomed,” said Paatil.

Ahmedabad AAP vice-president Nilam Vyas also joined the BJP in Gandhinagar.

When he joined the AAP in June last year, Suvada had claimed it an “opportunity to serve the people”. He had campaigned for the party in the recently held Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections.

Terming his decision to join the BJP “returning home after wandering”, Suvada said: “Not only me, my family and community are also aligned with the ideology of the BJP. It is the most organised political party in the world. I promise that I will be serving the people with the same zeal with which the BJP has been serving.”

When asked if he joined the BJP because his public shows were getting cancelled “under pressure” due to his association with the AAP, Suvada said, “I love the BJP with all my might. When I was with the AAP, I showed my loyalty to them.”

Asked about a Facebook post barely a week ago, where he had written”AAP Zindabad thi, hai aur rahegi” and his previous comment that “there is no democracy in Gujarat under BJP”, Suvada sang, “Mauj ma rehvu re, Bhajap ni fauj ma rehvu re (I will live in fun, I will live in BJP’s army).”

Reacting to the development, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar said: “Bhuvaji has received a promotion. He has now joined A team from the B team.”

A senior AAP leader said, “AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi had reached the residence of Suvada Saturday to have a discussion on his prospects in the party. However, today, we got to know about his decision of joining the BJP.”