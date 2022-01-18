Focus is on outcome, not output: CM Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Monday said his government is focused on “outcome” and not “output”. He was speaking at the release of a booklet titled ‘121 days of Good Governance – From Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar India’, released as the Patel government completed 121 days in office.

Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister on September 13, 2021.

Highlighting some of the key works undertaken by his government during the past 121 days, he mentioned the relief package worth Rs 1,000 crore for farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the Saurashtra region. He also highlighted some of the administrative reforms, including an RTI portal and simplification of some revenue services for people.

In the past 121 days, the CM said, his government has completed ‘Nal se Jal’ project in the districts of Vadodara and Patan and added the project would be completed in entire Gujarat by September 2022.

To boost natural farming in Gujarat, the state government will provide funding on various aspects of the subject such as training of farmers, quality testing laboratories and master trainers. An official release said the government will allocate Rs 100 crore for promoting natural farming in the state.

The CM was accompanied by Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Chief Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan for the release of the booklet.