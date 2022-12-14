scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

First session of 15th Gujarat Assembly from December 19; Yogesh Patel is Protem Speaker

Speaker to be elected on December 20; Bill on regularisation of unauthorised structures in urban areas will be presented during the session.

Governor Acharya Devvrat has appointed senior BJP legislator from Manjalpur of Vadodara city Yogesh Patel as Protem Speaker. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The newly elected 15th Gujarat Assembly will meet for its first session from December 19.

Governor Acharya Devvrat has appointed senior BJP legislator from Manjalpur of Vadodara city Yogesh Patel as Protem Speaker, said a senior official of the Assembly. The newly elected members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) will be sworn-in by the Protem Speaker on December 19.

“The two-day session will begin on December 19 with the Protem Speaker administering the oath to all the MLAs. The House will elect its Speaker on December 20,” the official said.

Following the Speaker’s election, the Governor will address the House. It will be followed by a vote of thanks to the Governor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Chidambaram on India-China clash: Rajnath’s statement was empty, Ho...Premium
Chidambaram on India-China clash: Rajnath’s statement was empty, Ho...

Subsequently, the House will pay tributes to its former MLAs who have died in the recent past. A Bill related to the regularisation of unauthorised structures in urban areas of Gujarat will be presented during the session. The state government had already issued an ordinance in this regard before the assembly elections. So, the Bill will be presented to get the House’s approval for the same, sources said.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 06:11:43 pm
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan at Vaishno Devi: In the age of prejudice, SRK embodies a lived inclusivity

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close