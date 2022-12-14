First session of 15th Gujarat Assembly from December 19; Yogesh Patel is Protem Speaker

The newly elected 15th Gujarat Assembly will meet for its first session from December 19.

Governor Acharya Devvrat has appointed senior BJP legislator from Manjalpur of Vadodara city Yogesh Patel as Protem Speaker, said a senior official of the Assembly. The newly elected members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) will be sworn-in by the Protem Speaker on December 19.

“The two-day session will begin on December 19 with the Protem Speaker administering the oath to all the MLAs. The House will elect its Speaker on December 20,” the official said.

Following the Speaker’s election, the Governor will address the House. It will be followed by a vote of thanks to the Governor.

Subsequently, the House will pay tributes to its former MLAs who have died in the recent past. A Bill related to the regularisation of unauthorised structures in urban areas of Gujarat will be presented during the session. The state government had already issued an ordinance in this regard before the assembly elections. So, the Bill will be presented to get the House’s approval for the same, sources said.