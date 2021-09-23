First executive meet of Scheduled Tribe Morcha of Gujarat BJP held

The first executive meeting of newly formed Scheduled Tribe Morcha of Gujarat BJP was held at party’s headquarters, Shree Kamalam, here Wednesday, said a party release.

The meeting was attended by party president C R Paatil, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, National General Secretary Tarun Chug, General Secretary (Organisation) Ratnakar and president of the morcha Harshad Vasava among others, the release added.

Addressing the meeting, Paatil has been quoted as saying in the release that earlier people used to believe that voters of tribal community were with Congress, but it has changed now because a number of schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have benefitted the community.

He added that it is the responsibility of BJP workers to see if how more services can be provided to the tribal community. Paatil also alleged that Congress has been misusing tribals only as a vote bank.

CM Patel has been quoted as saying that Modi has launched a development journey of tribal community which is still

going on.

He also expressed confidence that Gujarat BJP will win all the 182 seats of Gujarat Assembly in the upcoming assembly elections.

As per the release, Tarun Chug said that unlike Congress, BJP has never looked at tribal community as vote bank. He also added that the tribal morcha was doing very good work in the state.

The meeting was also attended by the ministers in Bhupendra Patel government — Naresh Patel and Nimisha Suthar — along with former minister Ganpat Vasava and party general secretaries Rajni Patel and Bhargav Bhatt.