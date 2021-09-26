Two-day session: First Assembly session of Bhupendra Patel govt begins today

A two-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Assembly will begin Monday when the House is all set to get Nimaben Acharya as its first woman Speaker.

This will be the first session of the Assembly after the swearing-in of the Bhupendra Patel government and is likely to be stormy with Opposition Congress planning to target the government on various issues.

Earlier this month, Vijay Rupani resigned as the Chief Minister following which Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA from Ghatlodia constituency, was elected as the Chief Minister. Patel has formed a 24-member Council of Ministers without retaining any minister from the Rupani government.

The entire treasury bench of the House will have new ministers to face the Opposition.

During the session, the election of Deputy Speaker also will be held. Opposition Congress has supported the nomination of Acharya as the Speaker and she is all set to be appointed unopposed. The Congress has fielded its six-time MLA Anil Joshiyara for the post of Deputy Speaker, while the ruling BJP has nominated Shehra MLA Jetha Bharwad.

Previous Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has been inducted in the Bhupendra Patel government as the senior-most cabinet minister with portfolios of revenue, disaster management, law & justice and legislative and parliamentary affairs.

Kuber Dindor, an MLA from Santrampur constituency, has been appointed as Minister of State for Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs and Higher & Technical Education.

The government is also scheduled to introduce four Bills during the session.

The House is also expected to take up condolence references for 19 former members who have died recently.