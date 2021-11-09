Fire breaks out at Gandhinagar zilla panchayat building, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the zilla panchayat office building in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning. However, no injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

The Gandhinagar Fire Safety Department said a fire was reported on the first floor of the zilla panchayat office at Sector-17 in Gandhinagar around 10:40am on Tuesday. Officials said that the fire could have started from a short circuit in the meter area located on the first floor. Notably, the Gandhinagar Fire Station is located merely minutes away from the spot.

“Around 10:40am, a call was made to our fire station regarding the fire at the zilla panchayat office. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within 45 minutes. No injury was reported as the staff were evacuated initially by zilla panchayat office bearers. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said an official at the Gandhinagar Fire Station in Sector-17.