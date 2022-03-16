Finance minister Kanu Desai tells House: At 16.5%, public debt down from 28.48% of GSDPin 2004-’05

Gujarat’s public debt which stood at 28.48 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2004-’05, has fallen to 16.5 per cent as per revised estimates of 2021-’22, state Finance Minister Kanu Desai told the state Assembly on Tuesday.

“The total public debt of Gujarat is within the limit of 27.1 percent of GSDP. This public debt was as high as 28.48 per cent of GSDP in 2004-’05 and as per revised estimates for financial year 2020-’21, it is 16.6 per cent of GSDP,” said Desai.

“If we compare with other states then, Punjab has a public debt that is 53.3 per cent of GSDP, while that of Gujarat is 16.5 per cent. All governments take debt to run their administration,” he added.

The minister was replying to a question on public debt put forth by Congress MLA Punja Vansh during the Question Hour.

The Opposition MLA countered Desai by asking why the state government was not using the loaned money to meet the shortage of more than 19,000 classrooms in primary schools in the state. The minister replied saying that the government is prepared to build classrooms.

Vansh pointed out that in 2020-’21, the state government paid Rs 22,099 crore as interest for its loans and an additional Rs 17,918 crore as principal amount.

“The interest paid for the loans is almost 10 percent of the state budget. What is the government doing to keep a tab on interest rates,” the MLA asked.

The minister replied saying that the public debt is used for development activities. “Our debt is Rs 3 lakh crore. But considering the healthy financial situation of the government, we can borrow up to Rs 4.5 lakh crore,” Desai said.

The Indian Express had reported earlier this month that Gujarat’s public debt is expected to touch Rs 3.5 lakh crore by 2022-’23 and Rs 4.5 lakh crore by 2024-’25.