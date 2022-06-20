Fill up Karmavat lake or will launch stir: Mevani to govt

Independent Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Vadgam constituency Jignesh Mevani, on Sunday, threatened to launch a fierce agitation against ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Banaskantha district if the long pending demand of filling up Karmavat lake in Vadgam with Narmada water was not fulfilled.

On Sunday, Mevani had issued a video statement in which he referred to the long pending demands of locals.

Mevani said, “It has been a constant demand of local farmers, cattle rearers and of people of every caste and religion for the past 25-30 years to bring (Narmada) water in Karmavat lake. For the past 30 years, BJP has been making promises during elections and going away later.”

“On 21st (June), I am going to meet the Chief Minister and give an ultimatum to make an official announcement and make allocation of budget (for filling up Karmavat lake with Narmada water). If not done, I will launch a fierce agitation in the villages of Vadgam – no vote (for BJP), if no water,” Mevani added.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil hit out at Mevani, terming him an “opportunist” who has awakened to the issue five years after becoming an MLA and when elections are on the cards in which the latter is going to face defeat.

Reacting strongly to Mevani’s statement, Paatil who visited Deesa in Banaskantha Sunday to inaugurate a 100-bed private hospital said, “Jignesh Mevani has no right to say this. He has been an MLA for years and now when elections are approaching and he is certain to lose the same, Mevani is raising the issue of water problem. Where were you for the past five years?”

“People also understand that this is an opportunist man who is talking about water when elections are on the cards… There is no need to write any letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP for any facility, they provide it before that,” Paatil added.

Narmada water for Karmavat lake in Banaskantha is a long pending issue that the locals have been raising for some time now. On May 26 last month, thousands of farmers had carried out a rally in Palanpur with the demand while handing over a memorandum to the office of the district collector.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently held a high level meeting on the demand of the people of Vadgam in Banaskantha after which he ordered the concerned authorities to check the ways to fill the lake with Narmada water.

Mevani has claimed that a survey was already done in this regard in the past and the government is only required to release the budget for the same.