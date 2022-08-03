Ahead of festivities Gujarat to provide groundnut oil at discounted rate to NFSA card holders

Ahead of the Janmashtami and Diwali festivals, the Gujarat government Wednesday decided to provide double-filtered groundnut oil to those holding cards under National Food Security Act (NFSA) at discounted rate of Rs 100 per litre which is likely to cover nearly half the Gujarat population. A decision in this regard was taken by the state Cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Spokesperson of the government and senior minister Jitu Vaghani announced the decision while adding that the state government will bear the financial burden of Rs 124 crore because of the subsidy.

He added that the decision will benefit 70 lakh NFSA card holders in the state, and thus cover 3.5 crore of the population. Gujarat has a population of nearly 6.6 crore.

Every card holder will get one litre of oil, an official release quoted Vaghani as saying. According to Vaghani, the state government gets one litre of groundnut oil at the cost of Rs 197.

The release added that last year, the government had distributed cotton seed oil to NFSA card holders at the rate of Rs 93 per litre.

In another announcement, Vaghani said that the National Medical Council (NMC) has issued a letter of intent to Gujarat government to establish medical colleges in Godhra and Porbandar. Vaghani said that as per the existing policy of the state government, the existing district hospital in these two districts will be converted into medical colleges.

An official release stated that the NMC had virtually held an inspection of the two hospitals last month after which letter of intent has been provided to them.

Subsequently, after getting letter of permission, the two medical colleges with 100 seats each will be functional from the next academic year. The two colleges will be developed at the cost of Rs 660 crore, in which 60 per ent will be borne by the central government and the remaining by the state government.

The release stated that currently there are total 31 medical colleges in the state with total capacity of 5,700 seats. With these two medical colleges, it added, total medical seats in Gujarat will go up to 5900.

Vaghani also stated that the Gujarat government was hopeful of getting permission for its three more proposals to set up medical colleges in Rajpipla, Morbi and Navsari.

The Cabinet also decided to celebrate World Tribal Day (August 9) at 27 places in the state. A state funciton of the celebration will be held in Dahod district in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. During the celebration, various developmental works will be inaugurated or its foundation stones will be laid.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to inaugurate 663 Amrit Sarovar (newly built or renovated lakes) in the state by August 15.

A state-level function of flag hoisting will be held at Dhansura in Aravalli district in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel on August 15.

Vaghani said that against the target of developing 75 lakes as Amrit Sarovar in the state under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the state government has selected 2,767 places across the state and works have started at 2,422 places.

Vaghani also said that as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga inititaive of the central government, Gujarat government will organise Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra between August 4 and 12 in all the eight municipal corporations. And the first yatra will be flagged off by CM Patel in Surat Thursday. Vaghani appealed all the people to participate in the initiative to hoist the tri-colour at their homes and share it on social media. He said that support for the initiative is being witnessed in different manner. Citing one such example, he said that milk brand Amul has printed logo of Har Ghar Tiranga initiative on one crore milk pouches.