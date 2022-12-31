Farrow’s Light Trap installed at Ahmedabad airport to check bird movement

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has installed a solar-powered Farrow’s Light Trap (FLT) to check bird movement.

According to a release from Adani Group which manages the airport, insects like crickets, pentatomidae bugs, moths, syrphid flies, and earwigs get caught in the recently introduced FLT, reducing the movement of birds. “This system mainly restricts and reduces activity for birds like Rosy Starlings, Mynas, Swallows, and Swifts. These are primarily large flocking birds seen at SVPIA,” the statement said.

The FLT is also designed to catch grasshoppers along with other insects “because of its colour and light. These insects and grasshoppers are the main diets for many birds frequently seen around the airport”, the release said.

The FLT can trap 100 kg of insects overnight, it claimed.

The airport also has deployed more manpower over the last two years, and has been equipped with “laser guns, zone guns, and bio-acoustic devices”, the statement said.