scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Farrow’s Light Trap installed at Ahmedabad airport to check bird movement

According to Adani Group, which manages the airport, insects like crickets, pentatomidae bugs, moths, syrphid flies, and earwigs get caught in the FLT, reducing the movement of birds.

The FLT is also designed to catch grasshoppers along with other insects "because of its colour and light. (Express)

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has installed a solar-powered Farrow’s Light Trap (FLT) to check bird movement.

According to a release from Adani Group which manages the airport, insects like crickets, pentatomidae bugs, moths, syrphid flies, and earwigs get caught in the recently introduced FLT, reducing the movement of birds. “This system mainly restricts and reduces activity for birds like Rosy Starlings, Mynas, Swallows, and Swifts. These are primarily large flocking birds seen at SVPIA,” the statement said.

The FLT can trap 100 kg of insects overnight, the release claimed. (Express)

The FLT is also designed to catch grasshoppers along with other insects “because of its colour and light. These insects and grasshoppers are the main diets for many birds frequently seen around the airport”, the release said.

The FLT can trap 100 kg of insects overnight, it claimed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

The airport also has deployed more manpower over the last two years, and has been equipped with “laser guns, zone guns, and bio-acoustic devices”, the statement said.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 13:21 IST
Next Story

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet: What do students, teachers think about timetable?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close