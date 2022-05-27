Farmers demand filling of Karmavat Lake with Narmada water, hold rally

Thousands of farmers and residents undertook a huge rally pressing for their demand to fill the Karmavat lake with Narmada water at Vadgam tehsil in Banaskantha’s Palanpur town Thursday. They also handed over a memorandum to the district collector.

The rally was led by the Karmavat Mukteshwar Jal Andolan Committee (KMJA) headed by local farmers from the region.

“Owing to lacklustre rains, the lake, which was a source of water for a number of villages in the region, has dried up for some time now. This has resulted in scarcity of water for drinking and irrigation purposes. One of the major occupations of the people of the region is animal husbandry, which has also been affected,” said MM Gadhvi, KMJA President and a retired Deputy District Development Officer.

“We have been demanding Narmada water in Karmavat lake for some time now. But it is not being fulfilled. So, today, we carried out a rally in which thousands of farmers participated,” Gadhvi added.

Tweeting a video of the rally, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani said he supported the demand of the people of Banaskantha to fill the lake with Narmada water.

District Collector Anand Patel and District Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana could not be reached for comments.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had recently held a high-level meeting on the demand of the people of Vadgam after which he ordered the concerned authorities to check the ways to fill the lake with Narmada water.