‘Drunk’ cop reports for duty at Rajkot police commissioner’s office, arrested

A police sub-inspector (PSI) of the State Reserve Police (SRP) in Gujarat was arrested by Rajkot city police after he reported for duty at the commissioner’s office in an inebriated state Monday.

Vijendrasinh Chauhan, who was posted at the entry gate of the Rajkot police commissioner’s office on Race Course Ring Road, allegedly misbehaved with media persons on Monday afternoon with media reports claiming the PSI appeared to be drunk while on official duty. After media reports, M G Vasava, Police Inspector (PI) in-charge of Pradyuman Nagar police station, sent a surveillance squad to the commissioner’s office. The squad too found that the PSI appeared to be drunk and took him to Pradyuman Nagar station.

According to the FIR registered, the PSI was later taken to the government-run PDU Hospital for a medical check-up. Afrozbanu Khokhar, a PSI at Pradyuman Nagar station, said in the complaint: “Upon being asked his name and whereabouts in the presence of witnesses, he identified himself, in a stuttering voice, as Vijendrasinh Kishahnsinh Chauhan, age 43, occupation service (Reserve PSI, SRP Group-13, Ghanteshwar, Rajkot), currently residing in quarter D-3/16 in SRP Group-13, Ghanteshwar. His mouth… had the sour smell of some intoxicating drink. His eyes also indicated intoxication.”

As per provisions of Gujarat’s prohibition law, liquor is available in restricted quantity under “health permit” to the state’s residents. The police asked Chauhan if he had any permit to consume intoxicating drinks, but the PSI replied in the negative, the officers said. Based on the complaint, PSI Chauhan was booked under section 66(1)(b) of the Gujarat Prohibition Act for allegedly consuming alcohol without due permission.

“…during questioning, he admitted to having consumed liquor. Therefore, we arrested him after booking him under the Prohibition Act,” Vasava told The Indian Express on Tuesday, adding, “We have sent PSI Chauhan’s blood samples to test for traces of alcohol.”

The arrest came on a day when a purported video showing a few men dancing and drinking at a wedding procession had gone viral on social media. Later, on Monday evening, Bhaktinagar police in the city booked eight people under the Prohibition Act and arrested seven of them.