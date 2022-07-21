Don’t be misled by those giving free revdis, we don’t want a Lanka out of Gujarat: CR Paatil

July 21, 2022 12:09:28 am
Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Wednesday warned people against falling for those who are distributing free revdis (a term recently used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh, referring to politics of distributing freebies), adding that “we do not want to make a Sri Lanka out of Gujarat”.
Virtually interacting with party workers on the occasion of completing two years as the Gujarat party president, Paatil also requested party cadres not to indulge in groupism to seek party tickets.
“Some people are distributing revdis (sweet). People of Gujarat are not required to be misled (by it). People of Gujarat and party workers have to understand what led to the current situation in Sri Lanka. Do we want to make a Sri Lanka out of Gujarat? We should give a fitting reply to persons making such attempts. And we should ask people to be aware of such people…”
Adding that the situation in Sri Lanka arose due to schemes to distribute freebies, Paatil said, “The prime minister or the president there fled the country. People are starving, petrol is not available, medicines are not available, their children are not getting milk.”
“PM Modi has helped them a lot financially and assured more help. Today, we are in a position to help. If we distribute revdis, then we will also become dependent on others. We too will face situation like Sri Lanka… we will not allow a Sri Lanka out of Gujarat. For that, we have to make enough attempts,” Paatil added.
Paatil also requested the party workers not to indulge in groupism to get party ticket in the upcoming assembly elections. “We are going to assembly polls in the coming days. I request all of you that no BJP worker is required to indulge in groupism… PM Narendra Modi saheb and Amitbhai Shah saheb very well know you all… they have full details of all the regions. And as per their decision, we will get good candidates.”
Paatil also interacted with 10 party workers over phone from different parts of the state, answering their queries. Party worker Priyanka Rathod from Ahmedabad city asked Paatil the reason behind the BJP fielding a tribal woman — Droupadi Murmu — as Presidential candidate.
Paatil replied, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to take a lot of care in giving representation to all the communities in taluka panchayat, district panchayat, assembly or Lok Sabha when he was in Gujarat… The Congress that used to talk about tribals and used to get elected by their votes, never thought of making a tribal President of India.”
Paatil added that Modi also made all efforts to ensure that she gets historic victory by getting 75% votes. “It (tribal woman nomination) was very necessary. They (tribals) were facing injustice and Narendrabhai has got them justice,” Paatil said.
