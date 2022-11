Dropped from list, BJP makes MLA Jadeja party incharge in Jamnagar

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Sunday appointed former minister Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Hakubha) as party’s incharge for Jamnagar (North), Jamnagar (South) and Jamnagar (Rural) constituencies for the upcoming assembly elections.

The announcement was made by the party in a statement late Sunday.

Jadeja, a former minister and outgoing MLA from Jamnagar (North) constituency, has been dropped by the party for the current elections.

Instead, the party has fielded Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.