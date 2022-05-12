Development works worth Rs 12.2 cr in Gujarat by Oct: Govt

By October this year, development works worth Rs 12,200 crore will either be dedicated or their foundation stones be laid in 33 districts, the Gujarat government said Wednesday.

Briefing media persons after the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, spokesperson of the state government and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said Gujarat has emerged as a top state in the country under the PM Gati-Shakti Yojana.

Adding that Gujarat, in coordination with various departments of the Central government, has got no-objection certificates for various projects in a short span, the minister cited the example of coastal highway from Umargam to Narayan Sarovar being built at Rs 2,700 crore. Due to coordination between various departments, Rs 500 crore will be saved in it, he said.

Claiming that Gujarat will play a leading role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a 5-trillion dollar economy, Vaghani referred to the report of a task force headed by former finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia that suggested ways to increase state’s GDP from 8.3 per cent to 10 per cent.

Terming Gujarat the leading state in terms of financial discipline, the minister said that amo-ng states with huge population, Gujarat has the lowest public debt. “Other states have public debt of 22-24 per cent whereas for Gujarat it is 16 per cent,” he said.

The minister also said that to provide employment opportunities to bamboo artists and tribals in the state, CM Patel will distribute 42 lakh bamboo worth Rs 20 crore at a function in Dediapada of Narmada district at the end of May. Tribals from 168 villages will benefit from this, Vaghani said.