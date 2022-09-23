scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Denied permission to discuss LSD, Cong MLAs stage walkout

The incident happened when Congress MLA Punja Vansh requested Speaker Nimaben Acharya for a discussion on LSD that killed thousands of cows in Gujarat.

The Congress MLAs staged walkout shouting slogans and returned a few minutes later to participate in the discussion on government Bills (File photo)

After being denied permission for a discussion on Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), Congress MLAs staged a walkout in the Gujarat Assembly, Thursday.

The incident happened when Congress MLA Punja Vansh requested Speaker Nimaben Acharya for a discussion on LSD that killed thousands of cows in Gujarat. The Speaker turned down the request as the matter was not listed for a discussion on the last day of the two-day monsoon session.

The Congress MLAs staged walkout shouting slogans and returned a few minutes later to participate in the discussion on government Bills. “The government has failed to stop LSD virus and cows are still dying. I had sent a short-notice question request on LSD deaths in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and it was admitted on September 21. After the animal husbandry minister showed disagreement on participation in the discussion, my question was not taken up for discussion,” said Vansh after walking out of the House.

Also Read |Cattle menace complaints can be made by dialling 100, Gujarat tells HC

The MLA also demanded compensation to be paid to the owners for the death of the cows due to the virus. “A cow costs between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh. The government should conduct a district-level survey and pay the compensation. The government should also control the spread of the disease,” Vansh added.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:39:47 pm
