scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of country: PM Modi

Modi said the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms.

PM Modi's video message was aired at the inaugural session of the two-day "All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries" (Screengrab/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country.

In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day “All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries” at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the ‘Statue of Unity’, Modi also said that laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages so that the poorest of the poor can understand them.

“Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country,” Modi said while also giving various suggestions to overcome the issue.

He said the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companiesPremium
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companies

“Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions, as we know that if they become stereotypes they pose a hindrance to progress,” Modi said.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 11:57:26 am
Next Story

SLBM launch by INS Arihant: Why this successful test is important for India’s credible nuclear deterrence

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement