DefExpo 2022 opens to public; AK-203, Rafale model on display

Visitors huddled the DefExpo 2022 venue to see the AK-203 by put on display by the Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt Ltd, as the exhibition in Gandhinagar opened to public on Friday.

Though the 12th edition of DefExpo 2022 was largely meant for Indian exhibitors, some foreign counterparts operating through Indian joint-venture firms, including from the US, UK, France and Israel, had also placed exhibits.

“We cannot interact. We have been asked not to,” said one of the Russian executives, while hurriedly packing up at Hall number 11. The counter belonged to the Indo-Russian joint firm that manufactures AK-203 assault rifles — from the Kalashnikov family of rifles — in Amethi. This firm has both Kalashnikov and Rosoboronexport producing rifles with Indian Defence public sector undertakings. The only other major Russian presence at the DefExpo was Brahmos Aerospace.

A few metres away in Hall number 9, a French Dassault Aviation and Airbus had their stalls in close proximity with British Rolls-Royce. In Hall 8 and 12, Boeing and Lockheed Martin had set up displays of their Indian joint ventures.

Dassault Aircraft Service India Pvt Ltd has exhibited a model of Rafale fighter jets that have been delivered in India recently. “We have also displayed the Rafale M, a single-seat Naval version which we plan to sell to the Indian Navy,” said a French executive.

The expo, which was originally scheduled to be held from March 10-14, had been postponed citing outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.