Defends his, PM’s Gujarat visits: It’s dharma to give account of works done, says Shah

Defending his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to poll-bound Gujarat even after claiming that the BJP would win it by breaking past records, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it was any political person’s dharma (responsibility) to give an account of works done by him to the people and exhibit his ideology during the elections.

“Why should we not? Election is the only medium of having conversation with the people, workers. Our ideology and works done by us must reach the people. It reaches people only through the medium of election,” he said in an interview to Gujarati news channel TV9 televised Monday.

“Fortunately, the BJP has got a Prime Minister whom people want to see and listen to. It is not like Manmohan Singh (former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader) who would not address a public meeting. Lakhs of people come to see Narendrabhai…. In a democracy, it is the dharma of a political person that he gives an account of his works to the people,” he added.

When questioned on the induction of Hardik Patel—a major challenge for the BJP in 2017—into the party, Shah said, “There is no reason. Hardikbhai realised that there was no legal basis for the agitation that he was doing. In public life, if a person evaluates his decisions and changes it, if he accepts BJP’s ideology, then he is welcome.”

About Hardik, who has sought a ticket from the Viramgam constituency, getting a seat, Shah said, “A decision in this regard will be taken by the parliamentary board.”

On differences between the elections in 2017 and 2022, Shah said, “In 2017 elections, the Congress had created caste-based agitations that are unknown to Gujarat politics and tried to convert it into votes. In a way, the (2017) elections were fought and their results came in a caste-based polluted atmosphere. Even in those elections, we got close to 50 per cent votes. It means that the BJP cannot face any difficulties (if the elections are held) in a clean atmosphere. The BJP is going to win with a mammoth majority (in 2022).”