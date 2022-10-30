scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Decision on UCC illegal, without competence and jurisdiction, says Vanzara

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, on Saturday, announced that the Gujarat government, in its cabinet meeting, decided to form a committee for implementation of UCC in the state.

ishrat jahan encounter, dg vanzara, nk amin, cbi, gujarat govt, gujarat government, ishrat jahan fake encounter, indian express newsFormer Police Officer DG Vanzara addressing a press conference in Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh on Ishrat Jahan issue near CST on Thursday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

As the BJP government in Gujarat announced to form a committee to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, retired additional secretary of the Gujarat government and practicing lawyer KG Vanzara has stated that the decision of the state government is “illegal” and “without competence or jurisdiction”.

In a press statement Sunday, Vanzara stated, “…to form a Committee, headed by a retired judge, to examine various aspects for the enactment of the Uniform Civil Code as envisaged in Article 44 is without competence and jurisdiction.”

“…for the purpose of Article 44 the word ‘State’ means Govt. of India because Govt. of India and Parliament only can make a Uniform Civil Code for entire territory India. Gujarat State cannot make a law for entire India. If this is accepted, then there can be State-wise 28 and a Union territory-wise 9 Uniform Civil Codes. There shall be separate code for neighboring Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra which may be simply chaos and anarchy. The proposed exercise is exactly against the provision of Article 44,” Vanzara added.

Vanzara also stated that he is strongly in favour of UCC, but only Parliament can do so. “For national unity and integration, bringing Uniform Civil Code is more important than even abrogation of Article 370,” he added.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 06:34:50 pm
