Daughter of convict in Naroda Patiya riots case gets BJP ticket in Gujarat

The BJP’s first list of 160 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held next month includes Payal Kukrani, the daughter of a convict in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case. Payal, a 30-year-old anaesthetist, has been fielded from the Naroda Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city.

A senior office bearer of Ahmedabad city BJP confirmed that Payal’s father Manoj was convicted in the Naroda Patiya riots case and was sentenced to life imprisonment. Manoj is currently out on bail.

Earlier, the Naroda seat was represented by BJP candidates Maya Kodnani and Nirmala Wadhwani, both doctors.