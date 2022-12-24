Dalit youth assault case: 5 accused remanded in two-day police custody

A court in Vadodara Saturday granted two-day police remand to five accused arrested in the case of the alleged assault of a Dalit youth, including a woman, who the complainant had named as a “friend” in the FIR.

The police have told the court that a detailed probe is required into the video of the assault of December 11, when the five accused assaulted the complainant, Alpesh Parmar (Vankar), 24, with a leather belt and sticks.

On Saturday, seeking five- day remand of the five accused –Parampir Madansinh Rathod, Pratap Prakash Makwan, Tushar Bharat Solanki, and Mahipal Ronak Chavda and Manisha Patel– the police told the court that a probe was needed into the video of the assault that took place on December 11.

According to police, the accused had filmed the video live on a social media handle but later also edited the video.

Deputy Superintendent of Police CM Chaudhari, who is the Investigating Officer in the case said, “We have told the court that the mobile from which the live video was shared on social media is yet to be recovered. We have also learnt that the video was edited and shared so we are looking for the phone from which it was edited and along with experts, we will also examine the edited video.”

Chaudhari added that the woman friend of the complainant, Manisha Patel, who has told the police in her statement that she had indeed summoned six persons– one of whom was ascertained to be a minor and produced in the juvenile court earlier on Friday– was also made a co-accused in the case of assault and atrocity.

DySP Chaudhari said, “The twist in the case came after the woman recorded her statement. She said that the complainant and she had befriended each other. She is an online influencer. She did not like his interference in her work and so she had started distancing himself but he kept harassing her… So, she had called the accused for help on December 11, when he followed her to the spot.”

Advertisement

The FIR filed at the Taluka Police station said the complainant Alpesh Parmar (Vankar), was assaulted when he talking to a woman friend—belonging to an upper caste community—along the Narmada canal on Bhayli-Sevasi road at around 3.30 pm on December 11.