scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Dalit youth assault case: 5 accused remanded in two-day police custody

The police have told the court that a detailed probe is required into the video of the assault of December 11, when the five accused allegedly assaulted the complainant with a leather belt and sticks.

The FIR said the complainant was assaulted when he was talking to a woman friend—belonging to an upper caste community—along the Narmada canal on Bhayli-Sevasi road on December 11

A court in Vadodara Saturday granted two-day police remand to five accused arrested in the case of the alleged assault of a Dalit youth, including a woman, who the complainant had named as a “friend” in the FIR.

The police have told the court that a detailed probe is required into the video of the assault of December 11, when the five accused assaulted the complainant, Alpesh Parmar (Vankar), 24, with a leather belt and sticks.

On Saturday, seeking five- day remand of the five accused –Parampir Madansinh Rathod, Pratap Prakash Makwan, Tushar Bharat Solanki, and Mahipal Ronak Chavda and Manisha Patel– the police told the court that a probe was needed into the video of the assault that took place on December 11.

According to police, the accused had filmed the video live on a social media handle but later also edited the video.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint

Deputy Superintendent of Police CM Chaudhari, who is the Investigating Officer in the case said, “We have told the court that the mobile from which the live video was shared on social media is yet to be recovered. We have also learnt that the video was edited and shared so we are looking for the phone from which it was edited and along with experts, we will also examine the edited video.”

Chaudhari added that the woman friend of the complainant, Manisha Patel, who has told the police in her statement that she had indeed summoned six persons– one of whom was ascertained to be a minor and produced in the juvenile court earlier on Friday– was also made a co-accused in the case of assault and atrocity.

DySP Chaudhari said, “The twist in the case came after the woman recorded her statement. She said that the complainant and she had befriended each other. She is an online influencer. She did not like his interference in her work and so she had started distancing himself but he kept harassing her… So, she had called the accused for help on December 11, when he followed her to the spot.”

Advertisement

The FIR filed at the Taluka Police station said the complainant Alpesh Parmar (Vankar), was assaulted when he talking to a woman friend—belonging to an upper caste community—along the Narmada canal on Bhayli-Sevasi road at around 3.30 pm on December 11.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 08:24:12 pm
Next Story

Crowd goes berserk as Vijay greets fans at Varisu audio launch. See photos, videos

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close