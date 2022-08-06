Cybercriminals arrested in Surat, 153 credit cards seized

August 6, 2022 9:11:03 pm
The Amboli police arrested four cybercriminals in Surat, Gujarat and seized 153 credit cards from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Vipul Bhodhara, 32, Pradeep Rangani, 27, Ashish Bhodhara, 32 and Jemish Virani, 25. Ashish and Jemish are said to be the main accused while Vipul and Pradeep allegedly provided their credit cards to Ashish and Jemish knowing they were being misused.
“Ashish and Jemish were running an electronic items shop in Surat. They used to collect credit cards from people known to them and in return offered cash. They used these cards to do online shopping for themselves. They then duped people online and made payment for the online shopping done by them by using the duped amount,” a police source said.
One of the victims, a 49-year-old businessman from Mumbai, approached the Amboli police in March. “The accused sent him a text message asking him to update his PAN card details and gave a fraudulent link with it. The victim ended up sharing his personal bank details and Rs 1.40 lakh got siphoned off from his account,” said Bandopant Bansode, senior police inspector of Amboli police station.
“The accused used Rs 1 lakh to buy a mobile phone. We have seized the phone,” said inspector (crime) Abdul Rauf Shaikh.
“We suspect they have duped several people using the same modus operandi. Efforts are on to trace other accused. Four phones, a tab and 153 credit cards have been seized from them,” said sub-inspector Vishal Daundkar.
