Cumin prices at ‘historic high’ in Gujarat, says minister

Prices of cumin (Jeera) are at a “historic high” and farmers in Gujarat are getting double the price of what they got last year, said Raghavji Patel, state agriculture minister while addressing the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, 20 kilogram of Jeera was traded at Rs 4,900 at the Unjha APMC. Similarly, 20 kilogram of the spice fetched Rs 4,300 at Tharad, Rs 4,310 at Harij, Rs 4,250 at Thara and Rs 4,251 at Patan. The prevailing prices of Jeera are historic. These prices have never been seen in the past,” Patel said in response to a question asked by Congress MLA Chandanji Thakor during the Question Hour.

The MLA had wanted to know why government was not buying cumin as per MSP (Minimum Support Price).

The minister said that 23 crops are bought as per MSP by the central government. Of this 15 main crops including Bajri, Jowar, Maize, Rice, Cotton, Tuvar, Mag, Urad, Groundnut, Soyabean, Til, Wheat, Gram and Sugarcane are bought as per MSP in Gujarat.

“As Jeera is fetching double the cost of production, it does not qualify as per the MSP policy of Government of India,” said the minister while reasoning why Gujarat government has not requested Cumin to be included in the list of crops bought as per MSP.

The minister said that during the year 2020-21, Jeera was sown in 4.74 lakh hectares in Gujarat and 3.99 lakh metric tonne of cumin was produced.

In 2021-22, the crops was sown in 2.89 lakh hectares and an estimated 2.37 lakh metric tonne is expected to be produced. “Unjha is the biggest trading centre for Jeera. It is been exported from there too. But, since last few years, some of the exported Jeera is being returned and causing loss to traders. Usage of pesticides and chemical fertilisers are reasons for this,” Patel told the House adding that the spice is exported to China and Europe.

The minister said the cumin crop is highly sensitive to changes in seasons.

Pointing out that the input cost of the farmers like diesel and fertilisers have gone up, Congress MLA Gulabsinh Rajput asked, “How has the income of cumin farmers got doubled?”.

The minister, in reply, said, “Compared to last year, the sowing of jeera has reduced by 1.85 lakh hectares. However, the prices of Jeera is double that of last year and the income of farmers will rise.”