CR Paatil rules out early assembly polls in Gujarat

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Monday ruled out the possibility of advancement of Gujarat assembly elections along with the five other states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — where the elections are due early next year.

Paatil was replying to a question while speaking to mediapersons on the party’s national executive meet held on November 7.

Paatil said, “There is no such possibility. Elections of the five states will be held at their decided dates. Gujarat election will be held in December as decided.”

In reply to another question if inflation will be a major challenge for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, Paatil said, “To control inflation, a lot of steps are being taken by the Central government and state government is also following it. With reference to petrol price rise, reduction of between Rs 12 to Rs 17 has been done in Centre and in BJP ruled states. But, Congress ruled states and AAP’s Kejriwal (government) in Delhi have not done that. They had been demanding the same from others, but are not doing it themselves. Their true image is becoming clearer…”

Paatil also said that following the national executive, a meeting of Gujarat BJP’s state executive will be held at the party headquarters here on November 17.