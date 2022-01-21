CR Paatil rejigs BJP parliamentary board ahead of polls

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil Friday reconstituted the party’s parliamentary board with a total of 14 members. The board, headed by Paatil and has Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as one of its members, is expected to make various decisions on the upcoming state elections, including the distribution of party tickets.

Other members of the board include former CM Vijay Rupani, former deputy CM Nitin Patel, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, former ministers RC Faldu and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, state treasurer Surendra Patel, organising secretary Ratnakar, party MPs Jashwant Bhabhor, Rajesh Chudasama and Kiriti Solanki, former Ahmedabad Mayor Kanaji Thakor and women’s wing head Dipika Saradva.

Paatil also announced 12 members of the party’s core committee.

The core committee will also be headed by Paatil and include CM Patel. It will also have organising secretary Ratnakar and four general secretaries, namely Bhargav Bhatt, Rajni Patel, Pradipsinh Vaghela and Vinod Chavda, as its members. State ministers Jitu Vaghani and Harsh Sanghavi and former ministers Ganpat Vasava and Shankar Chaudhary are also among the members of the core committee.

Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt is the 12th member of the committee.